What does Conor McGregor's signature look like?

Conor McGregor is a global star who is known by people all over the world. Wherever the Irishman goes, he is followed by a large crowd who want to take selfies alongside him or want his autograph. McGregor often interacts with his fans by signing their posters and other memorabilia.

In case you are wondering what McGregor's signature looks like, you can take a look at the following picture below:

Conor McGregor's signature [Image credits: amazon.co.uk]

In the video below, you can see the Irishman signing posters ahead of UFC 264:

In another clip, Conor McGregor can be seen signing posters with his son:

Conor McGregor and Conor Jr signing posters 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HLTvROYNRi — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 20, 2021

Conor McGregor claims he is ready to fight Rafael dos Anjos and Dustin Poirier at the same time at UFC 264

Put dos anjos in at the same time. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 8, 2021

Conor McGregor recently put out a tweet calling out former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos, saying he could beat him and Dustin Poirier at the same time in the main event of UFC 264.

"Put dos anjos in at the same time." Conor McGregor said.

The reason for McGregor's tweet is the rumor that dos Anjos is going to be the backup fighter for the main event of UFC 264.

Rafael Dos Anjos is in Las Vegas this week and he was seen at the fighter hotel cutting weight with his trainers.



UFC never made any official announcement about a backup for McGregor vs. Poirier 3 but take that for what you will... #UFC264 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 8, 2021

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight dos Anjos at UFC 196 but the Brazilian fighter pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

Nate Diaz was brought in by the UFC as a short notice replacement. The Stockton native went on to beat McGregor via a submission in the main event of UFC 196.

Rafael dos Anjos is a Brazilian MMA fighter who currently competes in the 155-pound division of the UFC.

The 36-year-old made his UFC debut way back in November 2008 against Jeremy Stephens. Dos Anjos lost the fight via a TKO in the third round of the bout.

Dos Anjos made massive improvements to his game and almost seven years later, he defeated Anthony Pettis to become the lightweight champion at UFC 185.

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard