What did Conor McGregor say to Jose Aldo? Exploring how 'The Notorious' fueled the age old rivalry towards a boxing bout

Conor McGregor unintentionally fueled his age-old rivalry with Jose Aldo last year by proposing a boxing bout between the two.

'The Notorious' and 'The King of Rio's' rivalry was one of the most memorable in UFC history for what transpired. They were involved in a world press tour, which saw the Irishman constantly taking jibes at the Brazilian in an attempt to get in his head before their highly anticipated bout.

McGregor and Aldo fought in the main event of UFC 194, which saw 'The Notorious' shock the MMA world by earning a 13-second knockout to become the undisputed featherweight champion. They have since been very complimentary of each other and appeared to develop friendship, but the Irishman briefly rekindled their rivalry.

Check out Dana White's tweet featuring a clip of Conor McGregor's knockout win against Jose Aldo below:

What did Conor McGregor say to Jose Aldo?

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo appeared to be on bad terms after the Brazilian's boxing bout against former foe Jeremy Stephens last April.

The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account and shared his reaction after Aldo was awarded with a split-decision win. He suggested that he and the Brazilian add another chapter to their rivalry by competing in a boxing bout. He wrote:

"Me and Aldo should box"

Aldo was made aware of McGregor's tweet during his post-fight press conference and was furious. Perhaps the Irishman's tweet was lost in translation as he took offense to it and appeared to consider it to as a knock on his performance.

'The King of Rio' blasted 'The Notorious' in a tirade by mentioning that his motives are only to sell a fight rather than compete. He said:

"Conor [McGregor] is an a*****... He only talks now because he has a fight book, and does so to sell anything, not to actually fight. He's a son of a b****... And tell Conor fu*k yourself again...We should have fought [again] in the UFC and he never wanted, and now he's talking sh*t nonstop." [H/T MMA Fighting

Despite the animosity, cooler heads prevailed as it appears as though they moved past that and are once again cordial with each other.