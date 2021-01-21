What Conor McGregor told Dustin Poirier as they faced off at the UFC 257 presser

The UFC 257 press conference saw Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier take center stage for the very first time for their rematch. The two men engaged in a very respectful back-and-forth against one another and also had their very first intense staredown.

During the staredown, The Notorious One had a clear message for his upcoming opponent. Staring right into the eyes of The Diamond, Conor McGregor reminded his rival what it is like to step into the octagon.

"You know what it is in there. We both know."

Here is a clip of the intense staredown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier:

There were multiple highlights from the UFC 257 press conference, and things were mostly respectful between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. While the Irishman's fire and confidence remain the same, The Notorious One mostly avoided trash-talking his opponent, much like he did in the lead-up to their first bout.

UFC 257 will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in their rematch

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finally go head-to-head against each other this weekend. The fight will be a rematch between the two lightweights, who initially faced-off at UFC 178 in a featherweight bout.

One of the biggest takeaways from the UFC 257 press conference was how both McGregor and Poirier have developed as fighters and personalities. While there was a lot of bad blood between the pair a few years ago, the two men kept everything quite professional, this time around.

The UFC 257 presser also saw the first staredown between lightweights Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker. The two will be in the evening's co-main event, and the fight will mark Chandler's promotional debut, whereas the No. 6 ranked Hooker will aim to bounce back from his loss to Poirier.

Overall, the UFC 257 pay-per-view will play a significant role in how the UFC's lightweight division eventually plays out. The event could crown the next contenders for the UFC lightweight championship, especially since reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is likely to retire from the sport with an unbeaten record.