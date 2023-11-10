Callum Walsh is among the fastest-rising boxing stars today, and the 22-year-old Irish sensation is backed by some of the world's most prominent names in combat sports. Among them is UFC CEO Dana White, who met Walsh through his promoter, Tom Loeffler, and his coach, the legendary Freddie Roach.

Walsh recently faced Ismael Villarreal at The Theatre in Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York. After an exciting 10-round contest, the Irish super welterweight prospect defeated Villarreal via unanimous decision.

The Callum Walsh vs. Ismael Villareal fight was broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass and was as entertaining as expected. Interestingly, Dana White missed the UFC 295 pre-fight presser to watch the Irishman fight.

The UFC CEO has shown exceptional interest in promoting the 22-year-old and often shares posts about the Irish boxer on his social media handles. As mentioned, White met Walsh through Tom Loeffler, and the 360 Promotions frontman convinced the UFC CEO to build Walsh on UFC Fight Pass.

Dana White agreed, and Callum Walsh has been featured on UFC Fight Pass multiple times since 2022. Walsh has an undefeated record of 9-0, with seven of those wins coming via knockout. Unsurprisingly, Dana White has praised the Irishman and aims to build him into a superstar like Conor McGregor.

In a recent presser after Dana White's Contender Series 6, the UFC supremo heaped praises on Walsh and said:

"This kid has been fighting real guys. Normally, in boxing, they give you a bunch of stiffs on your way up... 100 percent, he can become a superstar. It’s not just me who thinks that Freddie Roach is also a big believer in Callum. I was on board early, and I’ve done everything I can to help expose him to more people and get people in to watch his fights."

Callum Walsh explains what UFC CEO Dana White sees in him

As mentioned, Callum Walsh is working his way up to becoming a bonafide boxing superstar. Trained by the great Freddie Roach, promoted by Tom Loeffler, and backed by Dana White, many believe the 22-year-old Irishman has his path carved out for him.

The undefeated boxing prospect recently secured his ninth professional win over Ismael Villarreal via unanimous decision. He impressed viewers with his ability to create angles and blast his left hand to catch his opponent clean. Many also praised him for accepting a fight against a reputed pugilist with a 13-1 record.

Callum Walsh believes his tenacity and readiness to fight anyone is what appeals to Dana White. In an interview on the Straight Out The Lair podcast, he said:

"Dana has all the UFC fighters, and I’m a boxer. People are wondering, ‘Why is Dana pushing this boxer?’... I don’t pick and choose opponents, that’s why Dana is pushing me because he knows I’m bringing this UFC mindset."