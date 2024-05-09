What dancing did Vasiliy Lomachenko do? Unique training methods of the Ukrainian boxer

Vasiliy Lomachenko is a pound-for-pound boxing champion known for his exceptional footwork and agility. Lomachenko boasts a record of 17-3 with 11 knockouts, having faced top contenders like Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Richard Commey, and Anthony Crolla.

This weekend, Lomachenko takes on George Kambosos Jr. on May 11 in Australia, vying for the vacant IBF lightweight title. The fight comes after Devin Haney, the previous title holder, vacated the belt to move up in weight.

Let's delve into the unique training methods that have shaped Lomachenko's impressive boxing career.

What dancing did Vasiliy Lomachenko do?

At just four years old, Lomachenko's father, Anatoly, introduced him to an unexpected training ground: traditional Ukrainian folk dancing called 'Hopak'. For four years, Lomachenko honed his footwork skills in these energetic dances, known for their baggy pantaloons and bright footwear.

Years later, Lomachenko understood his father's strategy. Anatoly, a martial arts expert, was strategically building his son's foundation in footwork, a crucial element in boxing.

Unique training methods of Vasiliy Lomachenko

Apart from his footwork honing ‘Hopak’ dance, agility ladder drills are a staple in Vasiliy Lomachenko's training. These drills improve his speed, calf conditioning, and overall coordination – all crucial for his elusive footwork style.

Lomachenko's upper body strength isn't neglected either. He performs press-up variations using weight plates, requiring significantly more strength and stability than traditional dumbbell exercises. While these variations are highly effective for him, they can be risky for beginners due to the increased difficulty.

Lomachenko understands the importance of well-rounded conditioning. His regimen incorporates lower-intensity boxing drills like shadowboxing and bag work, alongside activities like cycling or running. This variety helps prevent burnout and boosts his aerobic endurance.

Recognizing the mental demands of boxing, Lomachenko incorporates mental exercises like puzzles and number grids. These sharpen his focus and decision-making under pressure, crucial for maintaining his edge during a fight.