What is Darius Fulghum's ethnicity? Exploring the boxer's heritage, and family background

While Darius Fulghum is not well-known among the boxing fans worldwide, his remarkable undefeated record must have caught the attention of the die-hard supporters.

Ad

Fulghum will return this Friday against former Olympic finalist Bektemir Melikuziev in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator bout at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

What is Darius Fulghum's ethnicity?

6’1” tall Darius Fulghum is a 28-year-old professional American boxer fighting out of Houston, Texas. Fulghum's father Tim Fulghum is a retired Army First Sergeant and his siblings, big sister, Kristen Howard, brother DeJuan Fulghum, and younger sister Katrice Lowe, who serves in the United States Air Force, all played a significant role in his boxing journey.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Apart from boxing, Fulghum also pursued his interest in nursing. He began studying at Prairie View A&M’s College of Nursing and won the 2018 Golden Gloves which has been won by legends like Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and 'Sugar' Ray Robinson. After graduating in May 2019, 'DFG' cleared the nursing exam to become a registered Nurse in June.

Darius Fulghum is ready to make his name in the boxing world

Darius Fulghum has an unbeaten record of 14 wins after turning pro in December 2021, which included 12 finishes. In his most recent boxing outing earlier this year, Fulghum secured a fourth round knockout win over Winfred Harris Jr.

Ad

He will now face Bektemir Melikuziev this Friday in Las Vegas. Melikuziev enters the contest with an eight fight win streak, the most recent being a split decision victory against David Stevens last year. Notably, the Uzbek has previously trained with the Diaz Brothers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent interview with BoxingScene, Fulghum's trainer Darnell Pierce claimed that a victory over Melikuziev will put the American on everyone's radar, saying:

''I feel like the boxing world, outside of the small circle of people who are really into boxing, they don't know Darius’ name...if he goes out and asserts himself the same way that he has in the rest of his fights in his professional career, it'll finally put the boxing world on notice and say, ‘Okay, we might need to pay attention to figure out who this guy is, because he going to be here a while.’” [H/t: BoxingScene]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.