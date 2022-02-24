What is the date of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight?

Khamzat Chimaev is set to take on perennial contender of the UFC's welterweight division, Gilbert Burns, next. 'Borz' will fight the former title challenger on April 9th at UFC 273, according to Burns himself. 'Durinho' revealed the date of the fight in a recent chat with The Schmo.

However, the fight is yet to be made official by the UFC. Here's what Burns said:

"Just waiting for the UFC with the confirmation of the contract. And I am already in camp. I am already getting ready for April 9th in Jacksonville agasinst Chimaev. I asked for 5 rounds, I don't see no contract yet. I hope they do 5 rounds. Just getting ready."

Watch Gilbert Burns talk with The Schmo about a potential clash with Khamzat Chimaev here:

Burns is currently ranked No.2 in the welterweight division. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 258 and came up short. However, the Brazilian has made himself relevant in the title picture with a win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Chimaev, on the other hand, is hands down the best prospect the UFC have had in a while. He has absorbed one significant strike in his four-fight UFC career so far. 'Borz' has shaken up the welterweight and middleweight divisions, and has forced everybody to take notice of him.

Watch some of Chimaev's best moments in the UFC below:

An undefeated fighter with a professional record of 10-0, he has finished every opponent so far in his career. Many believed his last opponent Li Jingliang would take him to deep waters. Considering how that fight played out, fans are in anticipation of how a top talent like Gilbert Burns will cope with Khamzat Chimaev.

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev: An early prediction

While Chimaev has steamrolled through every opponent he has faced, Burns is a tougher test. The Brazilian has dynamite in his hands and can put the lights out on anybody. His decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu game is well respected among his fellow fighters.

Watch some of Burns' best finishes in the UFC below:

However, every time Chimaev fights, fans expect his opponents to give 'Borz' some adversity. That hasn't been the case so far. He has taken out the likes of Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang with ease in his last two bouts. It's hard to find any ceiling to his talent.

Burns will look to make Chimaev tired and fatigue him in the later rounds. He also has the ability to put any opponent to sleep at any point in a fight.

Chimaev is an all-round fighter too. Despite wrestling being his base, he is a heavy-handed striker with knockout power. It will be interesting to see if Khamzat Chimaev continues his meteoric rise or if Gilbert Burns derails the hype train.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim