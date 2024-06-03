"What if your daughter sees this" - Fans take offense with Conor McGregor's latest promo for Forged Irish Stout

Conor McGregor's most recent Forged Irish Stout advertising didn't sit well with fans. Many voiced their disappointment, while others made fun of McGregor.

Even though McGregor owns several profitable businesses, his Forged Irish Stout beer is one of his most well-known brands. Since its release in 2020, the dark beer has become incredibly popular.

For the past few months, McGrgeor has been actively promoting his brand. The Irishman has spared no expense in marketing and promoting his beverage, from performing pub takeovers across the United Kingdom to sponsoring ring girls for boxing fights.

For the latest promotion of his beer, McGregor recently took to social media and posted a picture of two women holding a can of Forged Irish Stout. With the following caption, he wrote:

When she sees you with a @forgedirishstout!

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bro what if your daughter sees this''

Another fan wrote:

''No respect for women. What does that say to your partner and daughter. You certainly aren't someone for young men to aspire too. Cop on.''

Other fans wrote:

''Bro you have a family that loves you''

''This guy is cheating on his girl publicly''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Conor McGregor's post on Instagram

This is not the first time McGregor has done something like this. Last year, during a promotional pub takeover in London, the former UFC two-division champion was joined by several of the Forged Irish Stout's ring girls. His trip to London with the girls went viral all over social media and raised the eyebrows of many.

As for the MMA scene, McGregor is set to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The five-round, 170-pound bout is set to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor was joined by Forged Irish Stout ring girls at a boxing event

Conor McGregor attended Anthony Joshua's bout against Robert Helenius last year. The event was sponsored by his company, Forged Irish Stout, and he proudly arrived at the venue with his own ring girls.

The Irishman was spotted with three ring girls, one of whom was Ebanie Bridges, a professional boxer. During the event, McGregor posted an exclusive video on X, featuring the Forged Irish Stout ring girls.

Take a look at the post below:

