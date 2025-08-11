What is David Adeleye's ethnicity? A closer look at the British boxing champion's cultural roots

David Adeleye is set to make his boxing return in a heavyweight bout against Filip Hrgovic on the undercard of the Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte fight, which will headline the Esports World Cup Fight Week card on Aug. 16. The boxing event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Adeleye boasts a professional record of 14 wins and one loss, including 13 knockout victories. The 28-year-old is coming off a two-fight win streak, the most recent being a controversial sixth-round TKO win over Jeamie Tshikeva in April which saw him capturw the vacant British heavyweight title in Manchester.

What is David Adeleye's ethnicity?

David Adeleye, a British professional boxer, was born on Nov. 16, 1996, to Nigerian parents who moved to London from Ikole in Ekiti State, Nigeria. Notably, Adeleye went against his parents' wishes for him to complete higher education and made his professional debut at the age of 23 in December 2019. He fought Dmitrij Kalinovskij and secured an opening-round TKO victory to announce himself on the boxing scene.

The most noteworthy moment of Adeleye's career came in October 2023, when he faced Fabio Wardley for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou clash in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, the Londoner suffered a seventh-round TKO loss.

David Adeleye previews his upcoming fight

David Adeleye will face Filip Hrgovic this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same city where he suffered the only defeat of his professional career.

Ahead of the heavyweight clash, the Brit spoke to The Ring and offered his thoughts on Hrgovic:

''Look he’s a good fighter, I always knew he was a good fighter and I’ve known about him since he was in the amateurs. But if you want to get to the top, there are certain obstacles you’re going to have to come through and this is one of them for me. I want to come through with flying colours.''

