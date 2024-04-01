"What a disappointment" - Fans react to WBO potentially ordering Sebastian Fundora to defend world titles against Terence Crawford

Just days after claiming the WBC and WBO super welterweight championship belts with a win over Tim Tszyu, Sebastian Fundora appears to have his next opponent selected.

A report from TalkSport boxing journalist Michael Benson stated that the WBO will order Fundora to defend the belt against unified welterweight champion Terence Crawford at a later date. Crawford, 40-0, last beat Errol Spence Jr. in dominant fashion on July 29, 2023.

Fans expressed mixed reactions to the news, with some delighted by the expected return of Crawford and others believing the matchup would be too easy for 'Bud.' One fan called the potential fight a 'disappointment,' writing:

"Bud almost out for a year and then this is the fight he'll come back for. What a disappointment. I'd rather he rematch Spence or Charlo."

Despite winning the belt over Tszyu as a short-notice replacement for Keith Thurman on March 30, few fans hold out hope that Fundora would pose a challenge to Crawford.

Before claiming his first undisputed title, Fundora lost the WBC interim super welterweight championship to Brian Mendoza by seventh-round knockout.

Other fans commented:

"Who wants to see this fight?"

"Crawford is getting an easy route to undisputed lmao of course"

"Bud needs to fight Boots! Fundora fights Spence"

"UFC would've gave Tim a rematch but this broken sport... makes you pay for being a warrior"

Who is Sebastian Fundora? The boxer who upset Tim Tszyu

Although putting together a solid career at 26 years old, Sebastian Fundora surprised the boxing world on March 30 by upsetting Tim Tszyu in a bloody war to become the super welterweight champion in two promotions.

The March 30 pay-per-view card was initially intended to be headlined by Tszyu and former champion Keith Thurman, who was replaced by Fundora after suffering an injury.

At closing, Tszyu was priced as a 6-1 favorite by the oddsmakers but it would ultimately be Fundora who would win the fight by split decision and hand 'The Soul Taker' his first career loss.

Now holding his first world championship belt, Fundora previously claimed the WBC interim title in 2022 by defeating Erickson Lubin. He also owns signature wins over Sergio Garcia and Carlos Ocampo.

