"What is it you can't do" - UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer riding a water scooter in golden bikini leaves fans awestruck

Brittney Palmer has scorched the internet with her latest beach vacation posts on social media. The UFC ring girl recently gave fans a glimpse into her fun-filled holiday on the sunny beaches of Isla Mujeres, Cancun.

The veteran model and artist seemed to be living life to the fullest as she enjoyed the sun and scenery on a yacht while partaking in water sports on a jet ski. Fans were left stunned by Palmer's enchanting appearance as she donned a golden swimsuit paired with a hat.

They took to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan was left impressed by her ability to ride a water scooter and stated:

"She's a natural rider too, damn, what is it you can't do?"

Another fan claimed:

"I love that you are the 1st person to pop up when I open the app."

One user hoped she had a good vacation and wrote:

"Looking good! Hopefully, you had a great time."

Another user praised Brittney Palmer for her good looks and wrote:

"You are absolutely gorgeous. You are so beautiful."

One fan pointed out:

"You're living the life."

Another fan claimed:

"Perfectly perfect."

One user pointed out how good Brittney Palmer looked on the jet ski and wrote:

"You look so little on that Wave Runner. You look amazing as well."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @brittneypalmer on Instagram

Brittney Palmer reveals the secret behind her viral social media success

Brittney Palmer is undoubtedly among the most popular ring girls in MMA and has been with the UFC since her debut at UFC 125 in 2011. Over the years, Palmer's popularity reached new heights, thanks to her hard work and the meteoric success of the promotion.

Apart from being known as an octagon girl, Palmer is also an extremely successful model. She featured on the cover of the famous Playboy magazine in 2012 and has won the lofted 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022).

Given her success, it's unsurprising to see Brittney Palmer have a massive social media following.

During an interview on the Neon Confidential podcast, she opened up about going viral on Instagram and stated:

"I have over 1.1 million followers on Instagram... I try to do a rhythm... They love the hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."