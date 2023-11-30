"This is completely different"- Dricus du Plessis noticed multiple puzzling signs about Israel Adesanya before UFC 293 title loss

Dricus du Plessis recently shared some puzzling signs he noticed about Israel Adesanya before his title loss to Sean Strickland earlier this year.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. Many believe Strickland won all five rounds, and 'Tarzan' notably scored a knockdown in the very first round as well.

Speaking about Adesanya's loss to Strickland during a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Dricus du Plessis, who is set to face Strickland for the title, stated that he noticed something odd about 'The Last Stylebender' before his UFC 293 bout.

Claiming that Adesanya's overall demeanor looked a bit off heading into the octagon at UFC 293, du Plessis had this to say:

"When he fought Strickland, the way he walked out the way he carried himself, I remember thinking this is something that, me studying him until now, this is completely different."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments in the video below (18:20):

Henry Cejudo predicts Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

The highly anticipated UFC middleweight championship bout between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland is set to go down at UFC 297. It will be the first pay-per-view headliner of the year and will take place on January 20, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Going into the fight, many have given their predictions on how it will play out. Henry Cejudo seems to have a favorite to win the bout, and he believes that the South African challenger will be crowned the new UFC middleweight champion at UFC 297.

The former two-division champion said:

"Let's say du Plessis, because I do have du Plessis as a favorite in that fight. [Dricus] du Plessis beats a guy like Sean Strickland, puts the brakes on a guy like Sean Strickland."

Take a look at the video: