“What the f*ck are you doing?” - Mikey Musumeci ‘cancels’ Ariel Helwani over pizza order

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States was a recent guest on the popular podcast/interview show The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to talk jiu-jitsu. However, a hilarious interaction took place between the two when the topic shifted to pizza.

Helwani said that among his favorite pizza toppings were 'green olives and pineapple' which he described as a combination of 'sweet and salty'.

Musumeci, an Italian-American who grew up eating mainly just pizza and pasta, immediately reacted.

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"You're canceled now, bro, canceled. You can't (put) pineapple on a pizza. What the fuck are you doing? Just don’t call it pizza!"

Musumeci added that you can't insult pizza like that as far as Italians are concerned. He said:

"You get canceled for anything with the Italians, they're really strict what you put on it, you know? I remember, Ariel, I was learning how to make pizza, and I posted a picture of me rolling dough, like a pizza roll, just a roller, right. And then I got all these messages from angry Italians. In Italy, we don't do that. How dare you. So even I almost got canceled just for that. So that's not pizza."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci to face Kade Ruotolo to become double champ at ONE 168: Denver

Flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci will look to become ONE Championship's latest champ-champ when he moves up three weight classes to take on American countryman Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's return to United States soil. The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Sept. 6.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.