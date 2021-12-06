"What a fight!" - Sean O'Malley was highly impressed by the five-round battle between Jose Aldo and Rob Font

Sean O'Malley was one of the many MMA fighters who were in complete awe of the battle between Jose Aldo and Rob Font at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 44 event. The intriguing bout saw Aldo put on one of the best performances of his career as he beat Font by unanimous decision.

Taking to Twitter, Sean O'Malley applauded both fighters.

"Just watched Font Aldo, holy sh*t!! What a fight! Beautiful performance from both guys! ANIMALS!"

'The King of Rio' beat number four ranked bantamweight contender Font over five rounds to take another major step towards his ultimate goal of becoming champion. For Jose Aldo, it was his third consecutive victory in the division following his previous wins that came over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz.

'Sugar' is one of the fastest rising stars on the UFC roster and is determined to make it to the top of the division.

Sean O’Malley had also stated earlier that he was training to fight Petr Yan after he called out the Russian for a title fight earlier this year. In an episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, here's what O'Malley said:

"I'm just saying that I'm training for it, me [Sean O'Malley] vs. Petr Yan is happening. Could you guys imagine though, unranked champ? Going from f*****g rank number whatever to champ, cause I sleep the Russian in one. I don't think they're gonna give me that fight... the biggest fight would be me vs. Petr. Is Aljo f*****g fighting or what? Because Aljo supposedly pulled out and then he said he's good."

You can watch Sean O'Malley speaking about a potential fight with Petr Yan on his podcast below:

What's next for Sean O'Malley in the UFC's bantamweight division?

Sean O’Malley has been calling for a fight with former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz before 'The Dominator' was paired with the No.8-ranked bantamweight fighter, Pedro Munhoz, at UFC 269.

Meanwhile, 'Sugar' is scheduled to take on Raulian Paiva to open the main card at UFC 269 which takes place on December 11.

Sean O’Malley has a professional MMA record of 14-1 with the only loss of his career coming via first-round TKO against Marlon Vera.

