"What a fight that was" - Fans recoil at the sight of Smilla Sundell's nasty face kick against Milana Bjelogrlic

Fans have been recoiling at the sight of Smilla Sundell's nasty face kick over former rival Milana Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18.

The strawweight Muay Thai queen set the bar higher than other strawweight when she dominated Bjelogrlic in her first kickboxing bout in ONE Championship.

Her opponent, Milana Bjelogrlic, who hails from Serbia, was by no means ill-matched for the teenage phenom. She was tough as nails and fought with the same pressure and precision as the world champion. But as the rounds continued, so did Sundell's sheer will to win.

The Swedish superstar looked comfortable in her element and delivered some of her best weapons to devastating effect. Even now, fans are still recoiling from one of Sundell's nasty leg kicks to Milana's face on Instagram this week, as she went on to defeat the Serbian by decision.

Check out their hilarious reactions below:

Fan comments

Before Smilla Sundell defends her Muay Thai throne against Russia's Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3, watch her showcase the full extent of her talents below:

Sundell will defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship against Diachkova in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22 on May 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"I want to go to America" - Smilla Sundell loves the idea of going to the US to teach seminars after her world title bout

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell hopes to get a chance to travel across the other side of the world to teach Muay Thai seminars after her world title bout against Natalia Diachkova.

The Swedish superstar has learned a lot of new tricks preparing for her bout it has inspired her to teach what she's been taught. Her brief training session with Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, has specifically motivated her to try new things.

Speaking to ONE about attending one of Tawanchai's seminars, she said:

"I did his seminar in Bangkok at PK Saenchai with my friend Matt. We went there and wanted to learn some new skills and see how he did seminars because I want to go to America after my fight to do seminars."

When Sundell decides to take a break from fighting, she's sure to be received with open arms in the US and abroad.