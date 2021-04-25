What fights are on the UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 card?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially unveiled the line-up for the UFC 263 pay-per-view set for June 12th. The card is set to be headlined by the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori for the UFC middleweight championship.

However, Adesanya vs. Vettori II won't be the only rematch on the card. The UFC flyweight title is also set to be on the line as reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his championship against Brandon Moreno.

The rest of the UFC 263 card will feature several other exciting fights, including a lightweight bout between Drew Dober and Brad Riddell, scheduled to open the main card.

Light heavyweights Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill will also collide in a huge fight in the 205-lbs division. Meanwhile, welterweight up-and-comer Belal Muhammad will return to the Octagon against veteran Demian Maia.

The fight will be Muhammad's return to the Octagon for the first time since his controversial no-contest main event against Leon Edwards. The fight, of course, ended on a sad note when Belal suffered a brutal eye poke and the fight had to be called off.

UFC 263 will mark Israel Adesanya's return to the middleweight division

UFC 263 will feature two big rematches, with Israel Adesanya set to face Marvin Vettori once again. The last time The Italian Dream lost inside the Octagon was against Adesanya before The Last Stylebender won the UFC middleweight title.

The fight will also mark Adesanya's return to the middleweight division after his quest for the light heavyweight title ended in defeat against Jan Blachowicz.

After beating Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland in his recent fights, Vettori called for a title shot and a rematch against Adesanya. To many people's surprise, The Italian Dream was awarded the title shot ahead of former champion Robert Whittaker, who had just won his third straight fight since losing the belt to Izzy.

However, the winner of Adesanya vs. Vettori II is expected to face Whittaker later this year.

UFC 263 main card is official. Location TBD. pic.twitter.com/D5mdYyezUp — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021

The other title bout is the flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The duo faced each other in a draw at UFC 256 in December 2020.

A location or arena for the UFC 263 pay-per-view is yet to be revealed.