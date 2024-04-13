What did Francis Ngannou do before UFC? A look into 'The Predator's' life and career history

Francis Ngannou currently stands as one of the most prominent figures in the combat sports world.

Ngannou's ascent in the UFC has been nothing short of remarkable. He began his MMA journey with a 5-1 record, predominantly competing in the French promotion '100% Fight'. His UFC debut in December 2015 saw him deliver a second-round knockout against Luis Henrique, igniting a streak of six consecutive victories. This impressive run earned him a title shot against Stipe Miocic.

Although he suffered a unanimous decision loss to the seasoned MMA veteran, followed by another setback against Derrick Lewis, 'The Predator' responded with a vengeance. The retaliation included a revenge knockout victory over Miocic to secure the heavyweight title at UFC 260 in 2021. The following year, he showcased his dominance with a commanding unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane.

While many acknowledge Ngannou as one of the prominent heavyweight combatants, few are aware of 'The Predator's' journey before his time in the UFC or even before stepping into the world of MMA.

What did Francis Ngannou do before UFC?

Francis Ngannou's journey traces back to his childhood in the village of Batie, Cameroon. Growing up in a bustling household, he often struggled to make ends meet, facing financial hardships that prevented him from accessing basic necessities like food and school supplies. At the tender age of 10, Ngannou found himself laboring in a sand mine for a meager wage of £1.50 per day.

The former UFC heavyweight champion stumbled upon boxing during his teenage years, but it wasn't until he reached the age of 26 that he made the bold decision to journey to France in pursuit of his fighting dreams. However, his path was far from easy.

Over the course of a 14-month odyssey, he traversed the unforgiving terrain of the Sahara Desert and endured the hardship of imprisonment in a Spanish jail before finally reaching Paris. Yet, even in the City of Lights, 'The Predator' faced adversity. Battling homelessness, he took on the role of a security guard.

Amid the adversity, destiny steered him towards the MMA Factory gym in August 2013, where Ngannou not only found refuge but also flourished under the guidance of coach Fernand Lopez. The rest, as they say, is history.

Why did Francis Ngannou leave UFC?

Francis Ngannou is now living out his longstanding dream of boxing. 'The Predator' not only made his dream a reality but also went head-to-head with two of the most renowned figures in the sport: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. None of these achievements would have been possible had Ngannou remained with the UFC.

After unsuccessful discussions regarding a new contract, the former UFC heavyweight champion opted to relinquish his title and depart from the organization in January 2023. In May, amid growing anticipation, clarity dawned on Ngannou's path in combat sports as he revealed his choice to join the PFL.

Reportedly, under the terms of the agreement with PFL, Ngannou is poised to earn 50% of all pay-per-view revenue. Additionally, he has the freedom to negotiate sponsorships and a separate contract tailored explicitly for his foray into professional boxing.

