What has friend of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis said about Jake Paul fighting Anderson Silva?

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis have been close friends for many years now, and the two MMA fighters have often had each other's backs during various controversies.

Danis recently used his large Twitter following to call out social media star Jake Paul, who is scheduled to fight Anderson Silva under boxing rules in October.

Silva is of course a former UFC middleweight champion, but the Brazilian is now 47-years-old and retired from MMA after losing his last three UFC bouts. Nonetheless, Danis wasn't impressed by the announcement and seemingly believed Silva would be an easy fight for Paul:

Anderson Sliva is 47 years old of course Jake is fighting him…

Dillon Danis has had a strange MMA career, and has never reached the heights of his close friend Conor McGregor in the sport. The 29-year-old has only ever fought twice as a professional MMA fighter, winning both bouts via submission under the Bellator banner.

Despite his lack of action inside the cage, 'El Jefe' is a well known name in the MMA world, mainly due to his self-promoting abilities on social media. It was reported last year that Jake Paul was close to fighting Danis under boxing rules. The fight talks eventually broke down after the MMA fighter suffered an injury while training.

Watch Danis' fight against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 here:

Is Dillon Danis going to fight Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul?

It would seem like Logan Paul is keen on fighting on Dillon Danis, after the YouTuber recently called out the MMA fighter on Twitter. Paul was asked by fellow YouTube boxer KSI if he was willing to fight on the next influencer boxing card, to which Paul replied:

As long as I get to fuck up @dillondanis

Logan Paul famously took on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, proving that the businessman and social media star isn't afraid of a tough bout. As mentioned, Dillon Danis has limited experience in MMA. He has also struggled in the submission grappling scene, losing to Jake Shields, AJ Agazarm and Max Gimenis - only beating Joe Lauzon back in 2015.

However, given that Danis has previously trained with Conor McGregor, the Irishman could likely help get his close friend ready for a boxing bout against Paul, given McGregor's amazing striking abilities.

