‘What a gorgeous woman’ - UFC presenter Megan Olivi’s recipe falls flat as fans fixate on her beauty instead

UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi recently delighted her Instagram followers by sharing her personal recipe for the Italian delicacy, Bruschetta.

However, despite the mouthwatering dish she showcased, some fans couldn't help but be captivated by Olivi's radiant beauty, inadvertently diverting attention from her culinary prowess.

Instagram user @filibraggio complimented the UFC broadcaster's attire:

"Nice t-shirt btw 🇮🇹😜"

Another user thegood_olddays remarked:

"Very cool glasses Megan."

@akhil.smkr1 reacted:

"You are so much lovely😍😍😍"

@craigasteel3 stated:

"What a goregous woman Megan."

@trankyjrz commented:

"Ohhh My love. Ure My dream 😍"

Instagram user @saktipm pointed out:

"Focus on how beautiful Megan Olivi is than focus on the recipe 😂"

Image Credits: @meganolivi on Instagram

Megan Olivi writes a touching retirement tribute for Amanda Nunes

Megan Olivi has recently weighed in on the unexpected retirement announcement made by women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes,

Taking to social media, Olivi expressed her deep admiration for 'The Lioness,' sharing cherished photographs from a previous interview and reminiscing about the joy she experienced in Nunes' presence. In her tribute, Olivi unequivocally labeled Nunes as the greatest fighter of all time, acknowledging her extraordinary achievements and expressing heartfelt gratitude for her remarkable contributions to the sport:

"This is what I’ll remember most about working with the legend Amanda Nunes. The laughs both on and off camera. Amanda has always taken the responsibility of being the champion very seriously, but she’s always been such a joy to be around. Amanda, you are the GOAT. You deserve to enjoy all your time with your beautiful family. Thank you for the fights, the broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings, the history and for the incredible memories. See you at your Hall of Fame induction."

Amanda Nunes faced off against Irene Aldana in a bantamweight title bout in the main event of UFC 289. The Brazilian fighter dominated the majority of the fight, showcasing her superiority over her opponent. Ultimately, Nunes emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, as all three judges scored the contest in her favor with scores of 50-44, 50-44, and 50-43.

