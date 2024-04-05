Bobby Green, a stalwart presence in the UFC lightweight division, is gearing up to battle another veteran, Jim Miller, on the preliminary card of the highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view event set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'King' has faced off against some of the most prominent names in the 155-pound division, such as reigning champion Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and numerous other top fighters.

Green consistently captivates his audience with his engaging personality and offbeat antics, extending the entertainment beyond the confines of the octagon. Despite being recognized as a seasoned staple in the UFC, many may not be aware of his training location, coaches, and sparring partners.

What gym does Bobby Green train at? Looking into 'King's' coaches and training partners

Bobby Green, now recognized as a distinguished MMA fighter, endured a challenging upbringing. 'King' faced adversity from a young age: his biological father, Mitchell Davis, was incarcerated, and his mother, Connie Scoot, struggled with drug addiction, leaving him in foster care at just five years old.

Throughout his early years, Green grappled with hardships until he encountered Jacob Behney. Initially resistant to Behney's influence, the lightweight fighter preferred the company of the roughest neighborhoods.

However, Behney actively sought out Green, and over time, they formed a strong bond. Behney took on the role of coaching Green in MMA at his brother's gym, Pinnacle MMA, in Redlands, California, eventually adopting him and becoming his foster father. Following his victory over Clay Guida in June 2020, Green proudly introduced his Caucasian foster father and BJJ coach to the audience.

Although 'King' primarily trains at Pinnacle MMA, he frequents Icon MMA in Moreno Valley. Under the tutelage of Jamall Emmers and Sergio Guerrero, Green hones his skills. His training partners consist of seasoned fighters from various regional promotions, such as Greg Guzman, Reuben Duran, Willie Gates, and Rick James.

Bobby Green's MMA career

Bobby Green made his UFC debut in February 2013, marking it with a Submission of the Night victory over Jacob Volkmann. Before joining the UFC, 'King' boasted two titles with King of the Cage and achieved a 4-1 record under Strikeforce.

Green's current professional record stands at 31-15-1, and one no-contest, with 24 fights taking place in the UFC. Throughout his tenure with the organization, 'King' has accumulated eight fight-night bonuses. His impressive record includes 11 knockout victories, nine submission wins, and 11 decision triumphs across his MMA career.

