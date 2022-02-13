Bobby Green sets record for most significant strikes landed in UFC lightweight history with dominant UFC 271 win

Bobby Green put on a dominant performance at UFC 271's main card kickstarter as he went on to defeat Nasrat Haqparast.

According to MMA By The Numbers, Bobby Green broke the record for most significant strikes landed in the lightweight division's history. As per the metrics for his most recent outing, Green landed a phenomenal 163 significant strikes on Haqparast.

Lightweight division stars Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson also feature on the list at No.4 and No.5 spots.

Green established his jab early and continued to land thudding, straight punches on the Afghan fighter, who struggled to defend the shots. 'King' punished Haqparast for three rounds, evading his opponents' attacks and landing effective counters.

Ultimately, the 34-year-old secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory and is now on a two-fight winning streak.

Green made his UFC debut in 2013 against Jacob Volkmann. He won the bout via a rear-naked choke submission.

Since then, 'King' has had an exciting journey in the UFC. The veteran has racked up wins against Clay Guida, Al Iaquinta, Lando Vannata and Josh Thomson. He has also fought against the likes of Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza and Rafael Fiziev.

Bobby Green delivers an electrifying message to the fans after UFC 271 win

In his post-fight interview, Bobby Green delivered a fiery message to the crowd. The UFC veteran had something to say to the crowd that was reminiscent of his own journey in the promotion.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier, an emphatic Green made the following statement:

"First of all, I want to thank my family, thank my kids...hey! To anybody that has ever been put down, anybody who has ever been forgotten, they turned their back on you, you do this for me. Put your middle fingers in the air, and tell them 'f**k you!'"

Watch Green's full interview below:

With seven losses in the UFC, Green has managed to pull himself up to get back to the win column each time. However, with the recent win over Haqparast, the UFC veteran will now look to get a notable name for his next fight in the lightweight division.

