What happened between Cheyanne Vlismas and fellow UFC fighter JP Buys?

Cheyanne Vlismas and JP Buys were at one point married, but started the divorce procedure sometime around the end of 2021.Vlismas had stated that it was a very difficult situation that wasn't intended to become public, but after allegedly receiving hundreds of hate messages and death threats, the strawweight felt the need to make a statement on her social media.

'The Warrior Princess' also stated that the relationship had become "very bad" for a long time before she eventually decided to pursue a divorce. On her Instagram account, Vlismas wrote a long message to her fanbase detailing the situation:

Cheyanne Vlismas also spoke about the situation during an interview with MMAFighting. During the 20-minute interaction, 'The Warrior Princess' admitted that didn't know when she would fight again due to issues caused by the divorce outside of the octagon:

"Unfortunately, I would love to fight again [and] soon, but because of reasons beyond belief, I cannot fight, and I cannot make any more money until I finalize some things in my life, and I don’t know when that will be."

Vlismas found the seemingly forced absence away from MMA tough and at times felt like crying due to difficult situations outside her UFC career:

"As far as 2022, you’ll see me, but I have no answers. And honestly, it makes me want to cry how I have no answers for anything."

Watch the full interview below:

When will Cheyanne Vlismas fight again?

'The Warrior Princess' will thankfully return to the octagon in two months' time, with Tabatha Ricci lined up as her opponent for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan.

Despite losing her debut, Vlismas is currently on a two-fight win streak in the UFC and even has a first-round finish to show for her efforts. The 27-year-old finished Gloria de Paula in just one round at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland.

This strong performance clearly gave 'The Warrior Princess' a boost, as she went on to score a unanimous decision victory over Mallory Martin at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo around five months later.

Tabatha 'Baby Shark' Ricci, meanwhile, has only lost once in her professional MMA career, showing the step-up in class Vlismas will have to face on her return to the octagon.

Ricci is also on a two-fight win streak in the UFC, beating Maria Oliveira and Polyana Viana in her last two outings.

