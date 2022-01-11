"I look like Freddy Krueger" - Cheyanne Vlismas shares snaps after botched 'acne facial treatment'

Cheyanne Vlismas recently got a facial treatment. However, it might not have ended the way she had hoped.

During her recent vacation, Vlismas visited an esthetic beauty salon for an acne facial treatment. However, things quickly went downhill when the salon misunderstood her and gave the UFC women's strawweight contender a carbonated laser treatment.

Taking to her Instagram, Vlismas shared her experience of the treatment and posted pictures of her botched face. She wrote:

"I look like Freddy Krueger. But at least my skin will be bomb in a few weeks lol."

Cheyanne Vlismas took to her Instagram stories to post pictures of her face after the treatment.

Cheyanne Vlismas is unsure when she will fight in 2022

2021 was a stellar year for 'The Warrior Princes'. She secured two consecutive wins in the UFC, along with a Fight of the Night bonus for her performance against Mallory Martin last month.

However, due to personal reasons, Vlismas is not sure when she will be making her first appearance off 2022. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 26-year-old said:

"Unfortunately, I would love to fight again [and] soon, but because of reasons beyond belief, I cannot fight and I cannot make any more money until I finalize some things in my life and I don’t know when that will be I’m trying to make that soon, but I don’t have an answer. I’m hoping by summer. I’m praying by summer. That’s what I’m gonna shoot for. As far as 2022, you’ll see me, but I have no answers. And honestly, it makes me want to cry how I have no answers for anything."

Vlismas also revealed that she is no longer in a relationship with fellow UFC fighter J.P Buys. She admitted that the previous year was filled with adversities for her.

Watch Vlismas' full interview with MMA Fighting below:

Vlismas made her way into the UFC by defeating Hilarie Rose via unanimous decision on Dana White's Contender Series.

Her latest bout was against Denver native Mallory Martin at UFC Vegas 44, which took place on December 4. She secured victory via unanimous decision.

