UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Bryan Barberena vs. Jason Witt was declared the 'Fight of the Night' at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland. The two fighters went to war for three rounds, and the fight ended with a decision victory for Witt. Both fighters earned a bonus of $50,000 each.

Cheyanne Buys and Melsik Baghdasaryan were awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their spectacular performances at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland. They also took home $50,000 each.

Sean Strickland emerged victorious in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

In the main event of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland, Sean Strickland declared himself a new middleweight contender as he comfortably defeated Uriah Hall via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 50-44, 50-45, and 49-46 in the 30-year-old's favor. Strickland is now riding a five-fight win streak in the 185-pound division of the UFC.

While many expected the fight to be a back-and-forth war, Sean Strickland put the middleweight division on notice as he bulldozed through Uriah Hall for all five rounds.

The co-main event saw a strawweight fight between Cheyanne Buys and Gloria de Paula. After losing her UFC debut back in March, Buys made a strong statement by finishing Paula in the very first minute of the fight. 'The Warrior Princess' now has an MMA record of 6-2. The 26-year-old also received praise from Jon Jones, who appreciated Buys' passion for the sport.

Damn this warrior princess girl got some heart. She out here talking about dying. Now that’s passion — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 1, 2021

The third fight on the main card for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland was a welterweight scrap between Niklas Stolze and Jared Gooden. Gooden made easy work of Stolze by finishing him in the opening round. With the win, 'Nite Train' earned his first victory in the UFC and now has an MMA record of 17-6.

Melsik Baghdasaryan also had a good day at the office as he finished Collin Anglin via TKO in the second round of the bout. With the highlight win, 'The Gun' extended his MMA record to 6-1.

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland opened with a welterweight matchup between Bryan Barberena and Jason Witt. After an exciting back-and-forth affair, Witt was declared the winner via a majority decision. The three judges scored the fight 28-28, 29-27, and 29-28 in the 34-year-old's favor.

