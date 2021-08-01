Who is Cheyanne Buys' husband and is he also a UFC fighter?

UFC strawweight prospect Cheyanne Buys is married to South African fighter J.P. 'Young Savage' Buys. The couple made their way into the UFC by winning their respective fights in Dana White's Contender Series.

Cheyanne Buys defeated Hilarie Rose via unanimous decision after three rounds in DWCS. Meanwhile, J.P. earned his UFC contract by submitting Jacob Silva in the opening round.

Interestingly, Mr. and Mrs. Buys made history by becoming the second married couple to fight on the same card at UFC Vegas 22. Mark and Montana De La Rosa were the first to do it back in February 2019 at UFC Fight Night 167.

Apparently, though, fighting on the same night isn't an unusual activity for the Buys couple. Ahead of UFC Vegas 22, Cheyanne told MMA Junkie that fighting at the same event was something they've done for a different promotion.

“This is not our first time fighting on the same night,” Cheyanne told MMA Junkie. “We’ve made history in LFA as the first married couple to both fight and win on the same night. So it’s about coming here and making a legacy and representing our family name. We’re not here for a long time, but a good time.”

Unfortunately for Cheyanne and J.P., they were both unsuccessful in their octagon debuts. Cheyanne dropped a unanimous decision to Montserrat Ruiz, while J.P. got viciously knocked out by Bruno Silva in the second round.

Cheyanne Buys makes some noise

Cheyanne Buys scored an impressive rebound win at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland, knocking out fellow up-and-comer Gloria de Paula in the first minute of the opening round. Buys connected with a beautifully-timed head kick and followed up with a few punches to put the Brazilian fighter away.

After securing her first win in the octagon, an emotional Cheyanne Buys admitted that she was surprised by her own performance. In the post-fight interview, 'The Warrior Princess' said:

“I didn’t expect that. She’s a G (gangster). She has great striking. Honestly, I was going to come in here and wrestle since my last fight I got outwrestled. It’s been a long road to get here. It’s been a crazy fight camp for me. I left my home in Dallas. I packed up everything and left.”

Buys was rewarded for her impressive outing with a 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

