What happened between Dmitry Bivol and ex-wife Ekaterina? Explaining abuse and alimony allegations after she voices support for Artur Beterbiev

The issues in Dmitry Bivol's personal life unraveled in the public eye as he prepared for a monumental title unification bout against Artur Beterbiev in October 2024. The aftermath of his divorce from ex-wife Ekaterina Bivol turned contentious at the time, with Ekaterina leveling serious allegations against the undefeated boxer.

What happened between Dmitry Bivol and Ekaterina?

According to reports, the couple's relationship turned sour after Dmitry Bivol's victory over Canelo Alvarez in 2022. Ekaterina claimed that the fame and fortune brought on by Bivol's boxing success changed him fundamentally. Just a year after the Alvarez bout, the couple separated, and Ekaterina launched a string of accusations against her ex-husband on social media.

She publicly criticized Bivol's alleged stinginess regarding child support payments for their two sons, stating he only contributes $1,100 per month while accusing him of hiding his wealth in overseas bank accounts. Moreover, she also asserted that Bivol was emotionally and physically abusive. She shared several troubling posts that indicate that she seemingly suffered psychological trauma during their marriage.

A fan highlighted Ekaterina's Instagram posts under an X post by DAZN Boxing previewing the Russian's upcoming fight against Artur Beterbiev. In the posts, Ekaterina detailed the sequence of events leading up to the divorce, stating:

"After the Canelo fight, we moved to the [United] States because it was the idea of my ex [Bivol]. Then he left me there [when] he said that we would live there for one year together. But then suddenly his fight [against Gilberto Ramirez] was moved from the [United States] to the Emirates [UAE]. I lived there for five months and a half alone with my kids. And this is why the divorce started because I was unhappy there. I love Russia."

She added:

"And he was telling me all this sh*t like he will give me money. Like all these men who think they can buy us [women]. He moved from the apartment and my kids were shocked too. And after two weeks he came and said, 'You know what? I think it's bad for my career to get divorced. Maybe, we just live separately but legally married.' Then I told him it doesn't work for me and you betrayed me."

Ekaterina was vocal about her support for Artur Beterbiev ahead of the Bivol clash.

Check out the X posts below:

Dmitry Bivol's ex-wife gave a harsh reaction to his loss against Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev fought in a title unification about in a bid to determine the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. Unfortunately for Bivol, he suffered a majority decision loss as Beterbiev was crowned the undisputed king of the weight class.

Bivol's ex-wife's reaction to his loss went viral on social media following the match. In the video, Ekaterina watched the fight as the result was being announced. After Beterbiev was declared the winner, she exclaimed:

"Damn, honestly, you got what you deserved idiot. Are you scared? You know what's upsetting... Artur, Artur... Yes, Karma caught up with you. It hit you. I was talking about you. I dedicated 16 years. Damn, you screwed us over... Karma sucks. Oh, God. Artur, Congratulations. Can you imagine?" [Translated from Russian]

Check out Ekaterina's Bivol's comments below:

Bivol now prepares to avenge the first loss of his professional boxing career as he is scheduled to challenge Artur Beterbiev in the rematch scheduled for Feb. 22. The fight will headline the star-studded boxing event dubbed as 'The Last Crescendo' that will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

