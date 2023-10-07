“TOLD MY FATHER I HIT MYSELF!!” - Dmitry Bivol’s ex-wife lays serious domestic violence allegations against the WBA world champion

Dmitry Bivol and his ex-wife, Ekaterina, announced their divorce in August, 2023, after sixteen years of marriage.

Bivol has not released a statement regarding the split with his ex, whilst Ekaterina was more vocal about the end of their relationship.

According to an article from insidesport.in, she stated that there was no "real reason" for the divorce, but admitted that she hadn't seen Dmitry Bivol for ten months prior to their separation.

However, following a recent thread of Instagram stories posted by Ekaterina, it seems that there may have been a very specific reason for their relationship souring.

Bivol, alongside his mother, were accused of physical and psychological abuse, with the WBA champion's ex-wife providing photographic evidence of the abuse.

Dmitry Bivol's ex-wife even put her father on blast, claiming that he stopped her from reporting the abuse to the police.

Her Instagram stories were translated and posted to X (formerly Twitter) by @diegomayra, where Ekaterina said this:

"And this is how this ended... TOLD MY FATHER THAT I HIT MYSELF!!!! YOU ARE ALL scum!! DADDY PREVENTED ME [FROM GOING] to the police... May 3, 2023. The children saw everything!"

"And this is me, an unhappy psychopath, after your mom's playing, I lost 8kg in 2 weeks. Did you [feel] sorry for me, the mother of your children and grandchildren?"

See the posts below:

Screenshots of Bivol's ex-wife's Instagram stories

Screenshots of Bivol's ex-wife's Instagram stories

With Dmitry Bivol having last competed in November 2022, he may be set for a significant stint on the sidelines following the domestic violence accusations from Ekaterina.

Eddie Hearn still unsure about a Dmitry Bivol vs. Canelo Alvarez rematch

In 2022 Canelo Alvarez moved up to light heavyweight to challenge Dmitry Bivol for his WBA world title. Bivol put on dominant performance and came away with a unanimous decision victory.

It was Alvarez's first defeat since Floyd Mayweather, nine years prior, and talks of a rematch immediately began following the Mexican's loss.

Their second fight is yet to be scheduled, and Canelo Alvarez recently opened up about the struggles he has faced with trying to book the rematch.

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Boxing and one of the sport's leading promoters, has now shared his thoughts on a potential Bivol-Alvarez rematch.

He said this:

"I think Canelo would want that fight. But I don't know if [Eddy] Reynoso would, or whatever. But the PBC will be looking at the guys. But I think they're in a difficult position."

Watch the video below from 8:45: