What happened to Elias Theodorou? Late MMA fighter gets incredible video tribute at UFC Austin

Some UFC fans may not remember Elias Theodorou, who once competed in the UFC as a middleweight. It is for that reason that the promotion took the time to air a touching video tribute to the late Canadian mixed martial artist at UFC Austin, which is currently underway

Last year, news regarding Theodorou stunned the MMA community, as September 11, 2022, marked the day that the Canadian 185-pounder passed away. Theodorou's cause of death was revealed to be stage four colon cancer, which he had been battling for some time but kept his medical struggles private.

Theodorou passed away at 34 years old, and the video that the UFC released to celebrate his life, which isn't their first tribute to him, featured his family and coaches. They spoke fondly of him while also revealing that it was at age 33 that Elias Theodorou was first diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

From a professional standpoint, Theodorou was a high-level fighter whose record stood at an impressive 19 wins and just three losses to middleweight standouts Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, and former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos. At the time of his passing, he was on a three-fight win streak.

Elias Theodorou's stint as a ring boy

MMA is known for featuring ring girls who signal the beginning of each round for every fight. Elias Theodorou made history by being one of the first ring boys in a major MMA promotion when he did so for the all-female MMA promotion, Invicta FC, where Cris Cyborg once reigned supreme.

Not only was he notable for his exploits as a ring boy, but he is the only UFC fighter, to date, who has been both a mixed martial artist and a ring boy. He made his debut as a ring boy at Invicta FC 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah.