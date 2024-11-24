What happened to Feng Xiaocan at UFC Macau? Health update on the Chinese fighter after a four-minute blackout from Shi Ming's devastating KO

Feng Xiaocan is a 22-year-old MMA fighter haling from China. She competes in the strawweight division and currently has a professional record of 10-3.

After performing well in the 'Road to UFC', the 22-year-old earned a chance to compete in show's finale at UFC Macau, where the winner would be awarded a UFC contract. She was matched up against Shi Ming in a strawweight bout. The event was held on November 23 at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

Expand Tweet

Trending

What happened to Feng Xiaocan at UFC Macau?

Feng Xiaocan's UFC debut did not go according to plan. The 22-year-old suffered a brutal headkick knockout from her opponent in the third round of the fight.

After the fight, Xiaocan, did not regain consciousness for several minutes, causing a concern among many in the MMA community. A stretcher had to be brought out and she was carried out of the arena to a hospital.

During the live telecast, the UFC commentary team provided an update regarding her health saying:

"The stretcher was an agreed decision between the UFC and the local medical officials because the fighter had been unconscious for four minutes. She was awake but unresponsive at first before she began speaking with her coach in the ambulance. She's been taken to the hospital first for a precautionary head CT scan. She was able to move her arms, no pain, no dizziness, no headache. She was just unaware of what happened."

It was also explained as to what would happen if Xiaocan could not get medical clearance from the hospital.

"If she's cleared at the hospital, she will go home and the PI (Performance Institute) in Shanghai will follow up with the necessary concussion protocols. If she's not cleared, amember of our medical staff will stay with her until she is, in fact, cleared to go home."

Expand Tweet

MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter later provided an update, sharing that the 22-year-old was able to speak and move. He added that Xiaocan had not suffered any injuries or fracturess and the early CT scan results appeared positive.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback