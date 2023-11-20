What happened in the first fight between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor? Revisiting the Dublin clash ahead of the rematch

Since rising to star status, Katie Taylor has been a part of numerous big fights and will have perhaps the biggest one of her career to date in her next outing.

Taylor will be rematching Chantelle Cameron on November 25, 2023, with a chance to avenge the only professional loss in her boxing career. Just like their first fight, the rematch will take place in Taylor's home country of Dublin, Ireland.

Chantelle Cameron, who won the first contest by majority decision, will enter the fight as the undisputed women's light welterweight champion and coming off of a title defense against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Cameron remains unbeaten at 18-0, while Taylor will enter the bout at 22-1.

Expand Tweet

Just one week before the rematch, the second fight between the two boxing stars projects to be even bigger than the first.

The first fight between Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor

Fighting in Ireland for the first time in her professional career, Katie Taylor was initially scheduled to headline her 'Homecoming' pay-per-view card against Amanda Serrano in a super fight rematch. However, Serrano pulled out due to injury and was replaced by the undisputed welterweight champion, Chantelle Cameron.

The fight occurred in the 3Arena, the same location where the rematch is scheduled. Taylor was clearly energized and emotional by the crowd but could not get an edge over the pressure and power from Cameron. One judge scored the bout a draw, while the other two favored Cameron 96-94, making the English woman a two-division champion.

Expand Tweet

Now, Cameron and Taylor will run back a near-identical scenario, with the main difference being the betting lines. Taylor entered the first fight at -300 on some sites, but Cameron will enter the rematch as the favorite.

The Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor rematch will be broadcast on DAZN.