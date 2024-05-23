Josh Taylor is among the most well-known Scottish boxers in the world and reigned as the undisputed super lightweight champion from May 2021 to May 2022. He became the second Scotland native to become an undisputed champion and the first British national to do so in the four-belt era.

Taylor is now set to face Jack Catterall in a highly anticipated rematch on May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. 'The Tartan Tornado' defeated Catterall via split decision after 12 rounds of action. While they were booked to fight on April 27, the fight was postponed due to an eye injury.

What happened to Josh Taylor's eyes?

During the eighth round of the Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall boxing match in Feb. 2022, 'The Tartan Tornado' was dropped by his opponent and got a nasty cut on his left eye. While Taylor recovered and fought Teofimo Lopez in June 2023, it appears that there were still some issues with his vision.

Earlier this year, Taylor underwent a minor eye surgery to correct a training-related injury. The post-operation checkups showed nothing unusual, and he expected to be cleared to face Catterall on April 27 as scheduled. However, during the final pre-fight medical check, doctors told him his recovery had slowed and advised him to postpone the bout.

In a social media statement, Taylor addressed the matter and clarified that he was disappointed at being unable to fight Catterall due to medical development. He said:

"I had a minor eye procedure at the beginning of February... A subsequent checkup showed that I was on the right path for April 27. I attended a final checkup yesterday expecting to be signed off by the medical team. However, I was told that my recovery had slowed, and I was advised to postpone the fight." [H/T ESPN.in]

Interestingly, Taylor also suffered a brutal eye injury during his fight against Regis Prograis in Oct. 2019. The Scotland native had his left eye swollen shut after some head clashes and later admitted that he couldn't defend against any strikes coming from the left side of his face.

