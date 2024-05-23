Josh Taylor clash "personal" for Jack Catterall as he hopes to right the wrong from first bout: "It’s a fight that I believe I won"

Jack Catterall recently discussed his upcoming boxing rematch against old rival Josh Taylor. Catterall is determined to make up for the mistakes made in their last encounter.

The two are set to face each other in a lightweight matchup on May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The fight would consist of 12 rounds.

For context, their first clash, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland, in February 2022, was filled with controversy. Performing in front of his home country crowd, the then-super lightweight champion defeated the English challenger by split decision.

Taylor was knocked down in the eighth round and had a point removed in the eleventh for striking after the bell. Catterall dropped a point in the tenth round for holding. The scores were 114-111, 113-112, and 112-113.

The judgment was so controversial that betting sites like Paddy Power returned the money that was put on Catterall. A judge in the fight, Ian John-Lewis was also the subject of an investigation and was demoted.

Catterall demonstrated his skills to fans and the media at an open workout during fight week, as well as previewing his forthcoming rematch.

''I think we’re both focused on the job. For me, it’s personal with Josh. It’s a fight that I believe I won. I’m excited to put that right. I still have goals and aspirations of becoming a world champion, but one step at a time. We’ve got a big fight on Saturday and that’s all I’m focused on.” [H/t: Fightmag]

Catterall enters the fight riding a two-fight win streak. He defeated Darragh Foley last May via unanimous decision, followed by a win over Jorge Linares in October last year. Meanwhile, Taylor is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Teofimo Lopez, losing his super-lightweight title in the process.

Josh Taylor previews his fight against Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor won the first fight against Jack Catterall by split decision in Feb. 2022. Taylor remained the undisputed super lightweight champion in the Glasgow encounter and their rivalry has only gotten stronger since that controversial first match.

Given that Catterall was seen as a huge underdog going into their first match, many believed he should have won. There is no love lost between the two, and their long-running feud appears to be coming to an end this Saturday.

During an open workout, Taylor spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight.

''All the hard work's done, all the training's done. I'm not going to get any stronger. I'm not going to be change anything now in camp so yeah it's all done, fight week just another fight and yeah can't can't wait.''

Check out Josh Taylor's comments below (3:25):