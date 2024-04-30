"Lopez by MURDER" - Fans react to boxing world champion Teofimo Lopez calling out Ryan Garcia for a "catchweight" fight

Teofimo Lopez has suggested he'd like to take on Ryan Garcia, possibly in a catchweight matchup. Fight fans soon weighed in with their opinions regarding the same.

Lopez is the reigning WBO and The Ring super lightweight champion, fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in Feb. 2024. Meanwhile, Garcia last beat WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney via majority decision (April 20, 2024). Despite the defeat, Haney retained his WBC belt, as 'KingRy' missed weight by 3.2 pounds for their 140-pound title showdown.

In the ensuing days, Teofimo Lopez spoke to 'Punsh Drunk Boxing' and expressed interest in fighting Garcia. Lopez, who holds the WBO and The Ring titles at 140 pounds, alluded to 'KingRy' missing weight for his last matchup. He opined that he'd be willing to face Garcia at a catchweight to make their fight materialize. 'The Takeover' stated:

"We could do something in September, December. You know? It doesn't necessarily have to be at my weight class. It could be a catchweight. So, that way we don't have to have any problems moving forward."

Check out Lopez's comments below (3:45):

The combat sports community has chimed in on it, with most fans opining that it'd be an incredible matchup. Some fans sided with Lopez, indicating that he'd dominantly defeat 'KingRy' if they fought inside the squared circle. One fan predicted a victory within four rounds for 'The Takeover.' Another X user similarly picked Lopez and wrote:

"Lopez by MURDER"

On the other hand, multiple fans predicted that Garcia would likely emerge victorious against 'The Takeover.' Many called for 'KingRy' to respond to Lopez's challenge and accept it. Some speculated that if Garcia were to defeat him, he'd surely be the fighter of the year. A netizen posted:

"If Ryan wins this, he's fighter of the year no doubt"

A few others cast aspersions on the call-out. One fan insinuated that Lopez isn't sincere about making the fight happen. They posted:

"Clout chasing at its finest!!!!"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Ryan Garcia outlines plans to change weight classes after win over Devin Haney

While he's called out fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Sebastian Fundora, Ryan Garcia's next opponent hasn't been officially announced. Regardless, during his press conference after the Haney matchup, Garcia was asked about a potential rematch against archnemesis Gervonta Davis.

Ryan Garcia replied by explaining that Davis might not agree to fight him again, as their rematch would have to be at a higher weight. Garcia emphasized that he's likely to move up to the welterweight (147-pound) division. 'KingRy' noted that it's physically impossible for him to cut to 140. He said:

"I'm moving up. I'm not doing 140 [pounds]. I'm going 147 [pounds]. I can't make 140 [pounds]. I never even technically fought at 140. I fought every time at 143 [pounds]."

Watch Ryan Garcia's assessment below (1:30):