What happened between Logan Paul and Antonio Brown?

After Logan Paul suffered a split decision loss against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019, he became embroiled in a virtual feud with NFL star Antonio Brown. In the wake of their budding bad blood, rumors of a fight between the two soon emerged.

Amidst their back-and-forth on social media, Logan Paul released a diss track titled 'Going Broke' on the wide receiver. However, he was not too pleased with the way Brown reacted to it.

Check out the diss track below:

In a subsequent interview with TMZ Sports, Logan Paul dismissed the possibility of a fight between the two.

He then went on to offer fans some insight into how Brown reacted to the track by revealing details of a personal conversation. Here's what Paul had to say when he was asked about an update on the fight:

“No, that's not happening. He DM’d me and he said something like, ‘I’m expecting a national apology,’ and I said, 'I’m sorry you’re a bitch.' I really am, that guy needs some help."

Watch Logan Paul talk about his fight against Antonio Brown right here:

How has Logan Paul's boxing career progressed since the failed Antonio Brown fight?

After a potential crossover fight against Antonio Brown fell through, Logan Paul managed to eventually bag a fight with Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber locked horns with one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport back in June 2021.

While the fight was a big hit, Logan Paul is yet to be paid for his performance. In a recent post on social media, Paul revealed that Mayweather had not paid him his share of the pot.

Along with his tweet, he included a screengrab of a headline that suggested that Mayweather had earned a lot of money from their clash:

"Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries (Floyd Mayweather), (KSI) and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4," wrote Logan Paul.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



but no worries @Floydmayweather, Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months. but no worries @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4 https://t.co/0G8SZ960IM

Both Logan Paul and KSI have now teased another fight between them that could mark the final edition of their rivalry.

In a post on social media, Paul revealed that a major announcement regarding their clash is scheduled for January 4. Fans have been brimming with excitement ever since.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham