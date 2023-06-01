Frank Warren has given a recent update concerning Ludumo Lamati.

'9MM' is fresh off his return on the undercard of Michael Conlan's return this weekend. There, the undefeated featherweight faced young prospect, Nick Ball. He had been out of action since a knockout win over Jesus Ramierez Rubio last fall.

The two battled for WBC Silver featherweight gold over the weekend, putting on a show. To his credit, Ball did much of the better work for the majority of the contest, with Lamati showing his heart in the 12-round affair. In that final round, the prospect closed the show.

Andrew Tucker World @drew8527 Nick Ball WITH A VICIOUS 12TH ROUND TKO VICTORY OVER Ludumo Lamati Nick Ball WITH A VICIOUS 12TH ROUND TKO VICTORY OVER Ludumo Lamati https://t.co/3ly5EE5Bsm

In the final round, Nick Ball continually found a right hand, causing Ludumo Lamati's team to throw in the towel. That quickly proved to be the correct decision, as he collapsed moments later. He was then stretchered out of the ring and was later placed in a medically-induced coma.

Frank Warren gave an update on the boxer's condition in a recent interview with IFL TV. There, the head of Queensbury Promotion stated:

"That was a dreadful situation. He had a bleed to his brain, he had an operation. The surgeon put him into a drug-induced coma to keep him still which is what they do with most people that have head injuries... He's apparently very stable. We've got a few people on the ground monitoring the situation in Belfast for him."

See his comments in the video below:

Promoters release statement regarding Ludumo Lamati

Ludumo Lamati's promoters released a statement regarding his condition earlier this week.

While Frank Warren and Queensbury Promotions worked to promote '9MM' vs. Nick Ball, Boxing5 currently represents the South African boxer. Earlier this week, they released a statement regarding his health following the loss.

On social media, Boxing 5 Promotions revealed that doctors plan to begin weaning Ludumo Lamati off of medications. That will allow him to begin to exit the induced coma and begin the road to recovery. Of course, this is just one step in a long process.

Taking to social media, the statement from the promoters read:

"Updated scans from the medical staff in Ireland have been completed and the results back by the surgeons have been positive. The team will now look to reduce Ludumo's medication tomorrow. This will start to bring him out of his induced state and give us the status of the injury with a more informed diagnosis of the recovery time needed. We thank all South Africans for the well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery."

Poll : 0 votes