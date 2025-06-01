What happened to Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 107? Erin Blanchfield reportedly shares scary backstage moment that could've led to fight cancellation

Erin Blanchfield was set to make her octagon return in a women's catchweight bout against Maycee Barber in the main event of UFC Vegas 107 which took place this past weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
However, their fight was called off at the very last minute, leaving MMA fans across the world disappointed.
What happened to Maycee Barber at UFC Vegas 107?
Maycee Barber was initially scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 107 in a women's flyweight bout against Erin Blanchfield. However, Barber came in half a pound over the flyweight limit during the weigh-ins on Friday, forcing the contest to be at catchweight.
Everything was in place, and the main event promo was even aired, however, the UFC commentary team featuring Brendan Fitzgerald, Laura Sanko, and Daniel Cormier, was informed that Barber would not be able to make her walkout, leaving everyone confused. It was later revealed that 'The Future' wasn't medically cleared to compete.
Combat sports journalist Shakiel Mahjouri recently took to X and reported Blanchfield's remarks about Barber having a seizure backstage ahead of their matchup.
Notably, Barber also had trouble getting ready for the Rose Namajunas clash at UFC Denver last year, which forced her withdrawal from the fight night event. She later took to social media and revealed that her pullout was due to the 'Epstein-Barr virus'.
Following the Barber fight cancellation, Blanchfield spoke to UFC analyst Megan Olivi and expressed her dismay, ruling out a future bout with the 27-year-old.
''Hunter [Campbell] came in, said [Maycee] was having a seizure, a medical issue and wasn’t going to be able to fight. I knew that once I saw him, I knew it wasn’t something good and real serious. I’m just in disbelief...my coaches right away were like ‘Don’t entertain that, she’s not on your level. Super unprofessional’''
Check out Erin Blanchfield's comments below (0:09):