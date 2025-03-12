"What if he’s actually right?", "Typical pothead behavior" - Fans react as BJ Penn claims $2.5M family fortune is being stolen in shocking allegations

MMA fans have reacted to BJ Penn’s bizarre claim that an old lady stole his mother's identity and sold his $2.5 million house.

In a series of social media posts, Penn alleged that someone had impersonated his mother and was trying to steal his assets. He also claimed that his mother and brother were murdered with the help of the Hawaiian government.

In a video now shared by Parry Punch, the former UFC lightweight champion filmed an old lady who was allegedly identifying as his mother and claimed that she was trying to steal his assets and harm him. He said:

"This lady right here, look at her a** and legs. She is acting like my 79-year-old mother but she is not my 79-year-old mother... She’s trying to steal everything and this is not my mother. And I’m putting this out because she’s saying she’s going to get an attorney and try to do something.”

Expand Tweet

Several fans reacted to the bizarre viral video and rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on Penn’s claim. One fan speculated that Penn’s behavior is a result of years of brain trauma from his MMA career, writing:

“CTE catching up to him BAD.”

Another user added:

“Power Slap veterans are gonna be interesting to watch in 15 years.”

One MMA enthusiast commented:

“What if he's actually right?”

Another X user wrote:

“Typical pothead behavior.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ParryPunchNews on X]

Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on BJ Penn's bizarre claims

In a recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen weighed in on BJ Penn's claims about his mother being replaced by an imposter. While expressing concern, Sonnen also speculated that it could be a marketing angle from the former lightweight champion, stating:

"If that's not the goddamnest story that I've ever heard, it's definitely the damnedest story I've ever told. Why do I take the time to make this piece? Well, because there's some real concern for BJ Penn's mental health. There's some real concern for how he got to this conclusion and I'm just here to offer you one thing—I don't know and I have not spoken to BJ.”

He continued:

“I just know that I have seen BJ perform before and he's a very good performer. I've known BJ a very long time. It would break my heart if this were true. This whole thing would break my heart. I'm just not convinced that we're not pawns in the middle of some type of marketing angle."

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (1:42):

