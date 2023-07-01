What were the "holes" Kevin Lee saw in Khabib Nurmagomedov's game? Welterweight finally sheds light on findings from his earlier UFC stint

Kevin Lee has finally revealed what he believes were the holes in Khabib Nurmagomedov's game, after previously claiming he always knew how to defeat him.

Lee last appeared in the UFC's octagon back in 2021, losing to Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision. Following his loss and a 1-4 record in his last five appearances, he was released by the promotion and signed a four fight contract with Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC.

The 30-year-old only completed one fight of his contract, however, defeating MMA veteran Diego Sanchez in a dominant performance last year. 'The Motown Phenom' then broke the news that he had renegotiated a new contract with the UFC and is set to face Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC on ESPN 48.

Ahead of his return to UFC pastures, Kevin Lee has spoken with The Sports Network and shed some light on his claims he knew what he would have done to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov. He explained:

“The holes in the game thing kind of got blown out of proportion, it’s kind of hilarious to me, it’s just funny when people do the memes and stuff. I thought that his body was open, I thought that he stood very square. I thought that pressure forward style. Then kind of take it on the chin doesn’t lend well to shots to the body. It would have opened up eventually for a head kick or some type of kick to the head."

Catch Lee's comments here:

Kevin Lee upset his UFC return is at the Apex in Las Vegas

Kevin Lee has revealed he is frustrated that his UFC return isn't in front of more fans, after speaking to the press at the UFC Vegas 76 media day.

Lee, who last appeared in the organization in 2021, fired shots at the promotion by claiming that the 'pandemic is over', stating that he didn't understand why he was booked for a smaller venue.

Speaking to the press who asked him about the Apex for his featured preliminary bout, 'The Motown Phenom' said:

“I’m not gonna lie… I wish it was in front of more fans. I don’t know how many people are gonna be at Apex, but it’s kind of stupid. I don’t know what we’re doing. You know what I mean? The pandemic over. I don’t know if people got the message or, you know, if they sent out the telegram, but the pandemic is over. I don’t know what we’re still doing here.”

Check out Kevin Lee's thoughts on his return at the Apex here:

