What is Hustlers University? Explaining Andrew Tate’s brainchild claimed to be the ultimate wealth creation tool

Hustlers University, founded by Andrew Tate, is a financial education platform that purportedly challenges the educational system's established conventions. Its goal is to give students the practical skills required to generate money online. The institution currently claims hundreds of students, many of whom have gone on to become millionaires.

The project was initially established as a Discord server with various sections, each focused on different aspects of online earning. However, due to the social media cancellation of 'Cobra,' the server was entirely taken down by the platform's administrators. In response, Tate's team had to adapt and create an independent web app for their educational endeavors.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



thewarroom.ag pic.twitter.com/WnBGYHMKWK Imagine there was a society of men who constantly and perpetually succeeded in all realms.

Hustlers University offers course options starting at $50 per month, allowing subscribers to customize their learning experience by choosing their areas of specialization. The instructor team is believed to be made up of multi-millionaires.

Hustlers University 4.0 @hu4_official



Yes. You heard me.



If you can start free companies you can’t lose.



Let some fail - let the rest make you money. You can start ANY business for free.Yes. You heard me.If you can start free companies you can’t lose.Let some fail - let the rest make you money. pic.twitter.com/ibXa2Izq9U

However, it should be noted that these courses primarily cater to beginners and provide basic information on topics such as cryptocurrency, copywriting, and stocks.

What does Andrew Tate have to say about Hustlers University?

Andrew Tate's disdain for conventional education served as the impetus behind the initiation of Hustlers University. He strongly believes that modern education has enslaved a significant portion of the population.

In numerous instances, Tate has expressed his frustration with the current education system, which he perceives to be governed by individuals he derogatorily refers to as 'dorks' – people who lack real-life achievements.

The former kickboxer has proudly declared that he never attended university, highlighting his rejection of traditional educational paths:

"I must be the one person to throw away free university in the UK. But I didn't go. The best thing that ever happened to me was not going to university. Thank god,"

He added:

"I am the guy trying to wake you up from slavery, Tate stated in one of his trailers for Hustlers' University. Most people coming out of school can't do sh*t. That's why university education is a complete waste of time. Whole education system is not based on doing things, it's based on reading things." [h/t Free Press Journal]