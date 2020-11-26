'What am I going to eat after this fight?' - UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis reveals his thoughts when he gets taken down

Ahead of his Heavyweight main event against Curtis Blaydes this weekend, Derrick Lewis sat down for the UFC on ESPN 18 media conference.

Among other things, Derrick Lewis answered a reporter's question on what goes on in his mind when an opponent takes him down inside the Octagon.

Derrick Lewis answers what he thinks of during a takedown

Answering a reporter's question in the media conference on what he thinks of during a takedown inside the cage, Derrick Lewis gave a fun, lighthearted answer, making the reporter and possibly everyone else listening on, break into laughter.

Derrick Lewis said that he thinks of mundane things like what round it is or what is he going to eat after the fight, when he is down on the mat pinned by his opponent.

"Whenever they take me down, I'm just thinking like 'Okay, how much time we got left? What round is it? What I'm going to eat after this fight? Where is the after party at? Hopefully, I don't know, he didn't scratch me. My stomach is bubbling right now. Probably just a little gas. So we're gonna get up right now.'"

Derrick Lewis was asked next if he would consider going to WWE, like a few MMA stars have done in the past when they were done with fighting. Lewis said he would certainly take up WWE on an offer if the pay was good.

"If they pay me good, I'll go out there and throw an open hand slap to somebody."

This is not the only question that Derrick Lewis had a humorous response to. In fact, he did the entire interview in a somewhat lighthearted manner. When asked whom he wanted to fight next, Derrick Lewis answered it was Conor McGregor, because the Irishman has been trash talking and calling him out in every interview, which is of course, far from the truth.

No one can deny that Conor McGregor trash talks and calls out lots of people, especially ahead of making a UFC return. But 'The Notorious' usually does not challenge heavyweights, and has definitely not called out Derrick Lewis. Even if he did, UFC would probably never book a fight with such weight differences.

Derrick Lewis in UFC at present

Derrick Lewis has won 6 of his last 8 fights, losing only to Daniel Cormier and Junior dos Santos. He had wins over the likes of Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov, and Marcin Tybura before the two back-to-back losses.

He is currently on a three-fight winning streak with two decisions and one finish over Blagoy Ivanov, Ilir Latifi, and Alexey Oleynik respectively.