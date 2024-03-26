"What am I gonna do when I retire?" - UFC CEO Dana White dismisses the idea of calling it a career anytime soon

UFC CEO Dana White has emphatically dismissed any notion of retirement, reaffirming his commitment to the world of fight promotion.

In a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast, White shared candid insights into his career trajectory, declaring his intention to continue leading the UFC into the future.

“Everybody talks about retiring. F**k that shit. What am I gonna do when I retire? What would I do? I like to go to war. I like to battle. I like to win. Sometimes I lose, but then I have to come back from the loss.”

Dana White's comments:

As the head of the UFC, one of the most successful fight promotions globally, White's leadership has been instrumental in elevating MMA to unprecedented levels of popularity and success.

White's journey in the MMA industry traces back to his days as a manager for fighters like Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell. His pivotal encounter with Bob Meyrowitz, the then-owner of UFC's parent company, led to a transformative opportunity. seizing the chance, White orchestrated a deal with his childhood friend, Lorenzo Fertitta, to purchase the UFC in 2001 for $2 million.

Under White's guidance, the UFC experienced exponential growth, culminating in its acquisition by Zuffa and a consortium of investors led by WME-IMG in 2016 for $4.025 billion. Remarkably, by 2023, the promotion's value skyrocketed to $12.3 billion.

Dana White discusses his close friendship with former President Donald Trump

Appearing in the same interview, Dana White also opened up about his enduring friendship with former United States President Donald J. Trump.

White attributes much of the UFC enduring the pandemic to Trump's support, when the former President offered his hotels as venues for fight events:

"[Donald Trump] is the biggest f***king fight fan on the planet. He calls me all the time to talk about the fights. Don Junior told me I'm like the only guy on Earth he bros out with... Our relationship is just [really close]. I consider Donald Trump to be one of my very, very good friends."

Dana White's comments: