What is Ignacio Bahamondes' religion? A look into the UFC star's faith, ethnicity, family background, and more

Ignacio Bahamondes is a Chilean mixed martial artist competing in the UFC’s Lightweight division. A former Lux Lightweight Champion, he earned his UFC contract with a knockout win over Edson Gomez at Dana White's Contender Series 34.

As he prepares to fight Jalin Turner at UFC 313, fans may be curious about his personal life, including his religious beliefs, ethnicity and family background.

What is Ignacio Bahamondes' religion?

Ignacio Bahamondes is a Christian. After his knockout victory over Christos Giagos at UFC Vegas 90, he credited his success to his lord Jesus Christ, saying:

"First of all, I just want to say thank you to my Almighty Jesus. He gives me peace in the storm. Without him, none of this would be possible. He made me a new man."

Check out Ignacio Bahamondes' comment below:

A look into Ignacio Bahamondes' ethnicity, family background

Bahamondes was born in Santiago, Chile, a country not traditionally known for MMA. Determined to bring recognition to his homeland, he carries the Chilean flag with pride.

Fighting runs in his blood - his father Manuel Bahamondes was a kickboxing champion and both his grandfather, as well as his great-grandfather were accomplished boxers. Training in kickboxing from a young age, he was guided by his father before competing in South America’s kickboxing circuit as a teenager.

Who else is fighting in the UFC 313 fight card?

UFC 313 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev.

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje faces Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight rematch after their UFC 286 battle. Jalin Turner meets Ignacio Bahamondes at lightweight, while Amanda Lemos takes on Iasmin Lucindo in a strawweight clash. King Green fights Mauricio Ruffy at lightweight.

The prelims feature Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev, Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya, and other exciting matchups. Early prelims include Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall and Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda.

Check out the UFC 313 fight card below:

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight title fight

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweight

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes, lightweight

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo, strawweight

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy, lightweight

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev, heavyweight

Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya, flyweight

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan, middleweight

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal, welterweight

