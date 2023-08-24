What is PFLW? Here is what President Ray Sefo had to say about PFL's alleged new wing

There was some confusion as to what PFLW was after it was mentioned on a number of occasions throughout the broadcast of the most recent PFL event. The promotion's President Ray Sefo provided more clarity as to what it is and why it is being how it's being marketed.

During his post-fight press conference, Sefo told reporters that it is just the name of the promotion's women's divisions. It will not be a separate entity from the PFL, but it appears as though women's bouts will be promoted under that name going forward.

Tweet regarding PFL women's division

In a press release, the promotion announced another big signing as two-time boxing world champion Savannah Marshall as well as the new wing under the promotion's banner. PFL CEO Peter Murray mentioned that they are excited about their women's roster and are committed to continuing to promote women's athletics.

He said:

"It's an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW, and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports. PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champion."

In the same press release, the promotion's CEO also revealed that they are committed to having equality for all their female athletes. Based on the statements made, the launch of PFLW could eventually result in much better pay for female fighters compared to other promotions.

They wrote:

"The Professional Fighters League renews their commitment to empowering and leveling the playing field for women in combat sports."

Tweet with PFL press release

It remains to be seen whether the PFL will host events featuring only female fights or if they will use the launch to only brand the fights themselves.

Who is on the PFLW fighters?

The PFL boasts an elite roster of female fighters that includes the likes of Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison, and new signings like Amanda Serrano and Savannah Marshall.

There could be a number of other additions, especially considering the rumors surrounding the PFL purchasing Bellator. If the rumors are true, the women's rosters will be bolstered and could include UFC alums like Cat Zingano and Sara McMann, and Bellator's reigning women's champions Cris Cyborg and Liz Carmouche.

It will be interesting to see what other additions the promotion has in store for their talented women's roster as they look to close the gap between themselves and the UFC.