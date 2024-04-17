What is Islam Makhachev’s record in the UFC? Exploring the single dark spot on the UFC lightweight champ’s otherwise flawless career

Islam Makhachev is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 302 in June when he defends his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier. Dana White announced the bout at the post-fight press conference following the landmark UFC 300 card, stating:

"Huh. June 1st, Newark, New Jersey, pay-per-view. Main event, Islam versus Poirier."

Check out Dana White's announcement of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier below:

The bout will mark Makhachev's third time defending his lightweight title, and his first time doing so against a fighter from his weight class. His previous title defenses both came against Alexander Volkanovski, as he defeated the former featherweight champion via unanimous decision at UFC 284 and first-round KO at UFC 294. His last bout against a lightweight came at UFC 280 as he defeated Charles Oliveira via first-round submission to capture the title.

What is Islam Makhachev's record in the UFC?

Islam Makhachev holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 25 wins and one loss, including a 14-1 record since making his promotional debut at UFC 187 back in 2015. The only blemish on the lightweight champion's mixed martial arts record came in his second career UFC fight.

After picking up a second-round submission win against Leo Kuntz in his UFC debut, Makhachev returned five months later at UFC 192. He suffered a first-round knockout loss to Adriano Martins in the bout after getting caught with a right hand during a striking exchange.

Check out the footage of Islam Makhachev's only career loss below:

Makhachev did not return for nearly a year after failing an out-of-competition drug screening. He tested positive for the banned anti-ischemic meldonium, however, he was ultimately reinstated after a hearing determined that he was prescribed the drug to recover from a medical procedure.

Makhachev made his return to the octagon against Chris Wade at UFC Fight Night 94, winning the bout via unanimous decision. The victory marked the beginning of a still-active 13-fight win streak that Makhachev will put on the line against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

While 11 of his 25 career wins have come via submission, with another nine coming via decision, the lightweight champion has improved his striking since suffering the knockout loss to Martins. Three of his five career knockout victories have come in the nearly nine years since the loss, including his first-round knockout victory against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

