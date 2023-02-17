What does Israel Adesanya's nickname 'The Last Stylebender' mean? UFC superstar's anime obession revealed

Israel Adesanya is a mixed martial artist with a distinctive style that draws heavily from his love of anime and manga. His signature poses and elaborate tattoos reflect his passion for the world of anime and manga culture, which he has enthusiastically embraced.

Adesanya is an avid enthusiast of Japanese culture and anime, and he often describes himself as a "weeb." While many fans appreciate popular anime like Naruto and The Last Airbender, Adesanya's passion for the series goes much deeper. His nickname, 'The Last Stylebender,' is inextricably linked to The Last Airbender, as it was a major source of inspiration for his unique fighting style.

The Nigerian-Kiwi fighter has also adopted the persona of a Jinchuriki, a character from Naruto who is possessed by a powerful demon. He aims to unlock the chakra power within himself, which he believes will help him become the greatest fighter in history. This deep connection to anime and manga has made Adesanya a unique and fascinating figure in the world of mixed martial arts.

Adesanya's enthusiasm for anime has been conveyed via his body art, with tattoos representing famous characters and classic anime scenes. He has also incorporated anime-inspired techniques into his fighting style, further highlighting his passion for the genre.

Adesanya's deep appreciation for anime has earned him a reputation as an ambassador for fans of anime and manga. His unique approach to martial arts has helped bridge the gap between these two seemingly disparate worlds.

Israel Adesanya reveals his top five favorite series and why he chose 'The Last Stylebender' as the nickname

During an interview with GQ Sports in January 2023, Adesanya stated:

"I think after school every kid watched Dragon Ball Z and they would come back to school the next day and then talk about what happened. I was part of that wave." [0:12]

Adesanya then listed his five most favorite anime series - Spriggen (No.5), Jujutsu Kaisen (No.4), Death Note (No.3), Naruto (No.2), and Avatar: The Last Airbender (No.1).

The Nigerian-Kiwi fighter listed what impressed him the most about Avatar: The Last Airbender, stating:

"[Avatar: The Last Airbender] is one of my favorite animes because of the lessons I learned from the story." [7:05]

He then narrated the reasons why he chose the nickname inspired by the series, adding:

"Ang [the main protagonist] had to realize his destiny by mastering all the elements to become the Avatar. I feel like, in my world, I'm player one. I've always seen it that way. And, I felt like I had to master all the elements of martial arts to realize my destiny as the Avatar of this game. And I have, but now, you have so many ups or arounds. So to keep being the Avatar and stake that claim... And it was very relatable. So that's why I coined the term stylebender." [8:25]

Check out Israel Adesanya's full interview with GQ Sports below:

