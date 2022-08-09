What is Betr? The sports media and betting company Jake Paul turned down $40 million to start!

Jake Paul has officially launched his newest business venture. Betr is a multi-purpose business that revolves around sports media content and sports betting/online casinos. Paul proved his dedication to Betr by announcing he denied $40 million to work with a different crypto casino company.

During a video on the Betr YouTube channel, Paul explained turning down $40 million by saying:

"I was offered $40 million from one of these crypto casino companies but turned it down this year because what we're doing at Betr is better."

Paul started the company with sports betting expert Joey Levy, who will be the CEO. Betr was able to fundraise $50 million from investors such as Florida Funders, Aliya Capital, Fuel Ventures, 8VC, Travis Scott, Ezekiel Elliot, Desean Jackson, Roger Ehrenberg, Dez Bryant, Palm Tree Crew, and Anti Fund.

The sports betting portion of Betr will primarily be micro betting, which focuses on specific plays/in-game predictions instead of betting on the overall outcome of the match. Now that the company has been announced, Betr plans to hit the ground running with a new sports talk show hosted by 'The Problem Child.'

Watch the official Betr announcement by Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul will host weekly sports talk show called BS to help grow Betr

Paul also also announced that he started a weekly sports show called BS. 'The Problem Child' believes sports media is outdated and repetitive. During the same video, he had this to say about the new show:

"I'm launching my own weekly sports show called BS with Jake Paul. Suprise motherf***ers. Not only will we be bulls***ting, but we will be going in-depth into the athletes' mind, into their life, into what makes them tick."

"Me personally, I'm tired of going on sports shows and getting asked the same f***ing questions every single time."

The first episode of BS is coming out on August 9. The studio will be inside the same building as his brother Logan's show Impaulsive. Betr has tons of potential, and with a solid team behind it, the sky is the limit.

