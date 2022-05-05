"I'm the real animal" - What Jarred Brooks said when he got in Bokang Masunyane's face

Jarred Brooks knows how to back up his words and showed proof with a video edit of his last bout.

On Instagram, 'The Monkey God' shared a video of his faceoff with Bokang Masunyane during the ceremonial weigh-ins of ONE 156. The clip offered subtitles and a clearer sound of their encounter.

Jarred Brooks can be heard saying:

“What you gonna do tomorrow? You ain’t gonna do nothing. I’m the real animal, not you. You can try to be beast boy, I’m the real Beast Boy, come on!”

In the clip, Masunyane stayed smiling despite the fiery words of the American. By the end of the clip, he was on the wrong end of a rear-naked choke that led to the win by Brooks. In the comments, one fan noted Masunyane's response. He said:

“Where that smile at now ?😤😤😤 💪💪💪”

One fan was impressed by how Brooks executed the move to perfection. The fan said:

“Clean as a whistle. 🔥Champ stuff.”

Brooks competed in the flyweight division of the UFC before arriving in ONE Championship. One of his three professional losses came at the hands of current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a controversial split decision in 2017. One fan has not forgotten this and made it known to everyone. He said:

“The best flyweight in the world and only a couple scrubby judges would ever argue it.”

Jarred Brooks will challenge for the ONE strawweight world title

Jarred Brooks has competed in the strawweight division of ONE Championship since making his arrival in 2021.

He quickly made his way into the rankings by defeating Team Lakay standout Lito Adiwang in his debut with a second-round submission victory in November 2021.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Jarred Brooksputs the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! Jarred Brooks 🇺🇸 puts the ONE strawweight division ON NOTICE by submitting Lito Adiwang in the second round! 👀 @The_monkeygod #ONENextGen3 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JHUSk2VAgL

Earlier this year, he defeated the fourth-ranked fighter in the division at the time, Hiroba Minowa, in a three-round masterclass that led to a unanimous decision win. The back-to-back wins gave him a legitimate claim to a world title shot, but the top-ranked Bokang Masunyane stood in his way.

At ONE 156, Brooks made it official by making quick work of ‘Little Giant’ in their world title eliminator. The win set the stage for his showdown with Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight world title in his next outing.

Edited by Allan Mathew