What do Jean Silva's tattoos mean? Explaining the meaning behind the UFC star's barcode and lock inks

Brazilian featherweight Jean Silva has quickly become one of the UFC’s most exciting prospects. Fresh off a brutal first-round knockout of Melsik Baghdasaryan, Silva now prepares to face veteran Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.
While his aggressive fighting style draws attention, Silva’s tattoos also spark curiosity among fans.
What do Jean Silva's tattoos mean?
Ahead of his Miami showdown, Jean Silva opened up about the personal symbolism behind some of his most striking body art. One of his most meaningful tattoos is a large lock inked on his chest, covering a diamond with his mother's name beneath it. According to Silva, it symbolizes the emotional core of his identity:
“The lock has a diamond with mother’s name right under it, so no one can touch these emotions. Here’s the heart, my happiness. And the lock symbolizes many things. And it’s an old lock, from a nordic era, before Christ, so maybe it’s a lock that only real emotions can open. It’s basically that. Only real people by my side.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Another standout is the barcode tattoo on the back of his head, a nod to Agent 47 from the Hitman video game series. The barcode continues down his neck, flanked by vein- or lightning-shaped patterns.
Silva also sports “LORD” tattooed across his stomach — a nod to his nickname and a bold statement of self-confidence.
Now riding a 12-fight winning streak with four straight UFC knockouts, Silva looks to extend his dominance against Mitchell at UFC 314 on April 12. The event features a stacked main card headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title, alongside names like Paddy Pimblett, Patricio Pitbull, and Dominick Reyes.
UFC 314 fight card:
Main card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull, featherweight
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva, featherweight
- Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight
Prelims
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba, strawweight
- Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper, lightweight
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight
Early prelims
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
- Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo, flyweight
- Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio, middleweight
- Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan, bantamweight