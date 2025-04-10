What do Jean Silva's tattoos mean? Explaining the meaning behind the UFC star's barcode and lock inks

Brazilian featherweight Jean Silva has quickly become one of the UFC’s most exciting prospects. Fresh off a brutal first-round knockout of Melsik Baghdasaryan, Silva now prepares to face veteran Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.

Ad

While his aggressive fighting style draws attention, Silva’s tattoos also spark curiosity among fans.

What do Jean Silva's tattoos mean?

Ahead of his Miami showdown, Jean Silva opened up about the personal symbolism behind some of his most striking body art. One of his most meaningful tattoos is a large lock inked on his chest, covering a diamond with his mother's name beneath it. According to Silva, it symbolizes the emotional core of his identity:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“The lock has a diamond with mother’s name right under it, so no one can touch these emotions. Here’s the heart, my happiness. And the lock symbolizes many things. And it’s an old lock, from a nordic era, before Christ, so maybe it’s a lock that only real emotions can open. It’s basically that. Only real people by my side.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Ad

Another standout is the barcode tattoo on the back of his head, a nod to Agent 47 from the Hitman video game series. The barcode continues down his neck, flanked by vein- or lightning-shaped patterns.

Silva also sports “LORD” tattooed across his stomach — a nod to his nickname and a bold statement of self-confidence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now riding a 12-fight winning streak with four straight UFC knockouts, Silva looks to extend his dominance against Mitchell at UFC 314 on April 12. The event features a stacked main card headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title, alongside names like Paddy Pimblett, Patricio Pitbull, and Dominick Reyes.

UFC 314 fight card:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull, featherweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva, featherweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes, light heavyweight

Ad

Prelims

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson, featherweight

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba, strawweight

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper, lightweight

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa, featherweight

Early prelims

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo, flyweight

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio, middleweight

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan, bantamweight

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manjit Sarmah Manjit has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since the past 3 years, specializing in covering boxing and MMA. Drawing from his past training in MMA, he brings a unique perspective to his reporting at Sportskeeda, culminating in compelling content.



While Conor McGregor holds a special place as his favorite fighter for the sheer legacy that the Irishman has built in MMA, Manjit's appreciation for the sport extends beyond individual athletes.



While writing, Manjit rigorously fact-checks and ensures the credibility of his sources to provide high-quality content for readers.



Outside of work, his interests include football and he is massive photography lover. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.