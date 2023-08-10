What does Jessica Ditzel do now? All you need to know about Joe Rogan's first wife

Joe Rogan has been married to Jessica Ditzel since 2009. Despite being a highly popular figure, Rogan has managed to keep his family life a low-key affair. Having donned multiple hats, his wife, Ditzel, is way more than just Rogan's wife and has an identity of her own.

Ditzel started working as a cocktail waitress, and that's when she met Rogan at a Los Angeles bar. She was signed by M Model Management as a model for a Korean brand, Wholesome. Currently, she works as a TV producer and a model for different agencies. Besides that, she also worked for Volvo Motorsport as a product analyst and served as an account executive at Robert Half Technology, based in California.

The couple had their first daughter, Rosy Rogan, in 2008, and their second daughter, Lola Rogan, was born in 2010. Besides, their two biological daughters, Rogan also adopted Kayja Rose, whom Jessica Ditzel had with the late Keven 'Dino' Conner during her past relationship.

Joe Rogan defends Barbie as the blockbuster movie receives backlash from a certain quarter

Joe Rogan was hosting rapper and hip-hop artist Post Malone on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where they spoke about the newly released movie Barbie. The movie has amassed praise and a huge box office collection, but some have blamed it for being misandrist in nature. Rogan, while weighing in on the subject, said:

"A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left perplexed...It was a fun, silly movie I laughed. But at the end of it, I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that?’ I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men, I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks. making fun of them. Are we going to do this thing where we put all men as men? It’s one category? We’re not going to judge people as individuals? Like, I don’t understand why people think that represents all men.”

