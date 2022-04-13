What did Joe Rogan and Bill Maher discuss on the latest JRE podcast episode?

Bill Maher recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to have a chat with Joe Rogan. The duo discussed a variety of topics.

Maher is the host of the famous show Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO. He and Rogan discussed how common sense is getting less of a priority these days. The duo believes that people are no longer hungry enough for that aspect in society.

UFC color commentator Rogan revealed that people like Maher are important to him as they share the same kind of liberal thought process. Here's what Rogan said:

"People like you are very important to people like me. Because you represent what it means to me to be liberal. What it means to me to be left-wing, because you're just a normal person who cares about people's rights and wants a certain amount of freedom. Wants people to get along and work things out amicably. But, the polarization of this country has made it so that people like you are rare."

Rogan also suggested that being left-wing means having freedom of speech. He believes that intellectuals should be able to express their opinions freely as it would be helpful in solving problems.

According to Rogan, not engaging in discourse only further make things worse. He continued:

"It's weird because that's what I used to think of when I thought of the left. I thought of like professors, you know, like intellectuals and these people that would sit down and work through things with the understanding that free speech is one of the most important aspects of communication, and communication is everything."

Watch Joe Rogan and Bill Maher's discussion below:

Bill Maher tells Joe Rogan that he was told his show would never be a success

Maher has been hosting the Real Time show since 2003. Nevertheless, the 66-year-old has often been marked as politically incorrect. Hence, people told him that his shows would never become a success as TV show hosts were never open about their political views.

Here's what Maher stated:

"When I started at Politically Incorrect almost 30 years ago, people said this show will never work because a TV host can never reveal politics."

Maher further added that the likes of Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, and David Letterman never did that. However, he was authentic in his views and always expressed his opinions on subjects as he saw them.

Apart from his show on HBO, Maher is also a very well renowned stand-up comedian.

